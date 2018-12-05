ECP adjourns TLP's registration case till Jan 2

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) registration and funding case till January 2 of after serving notice to Khadim Hussain Rizvi.



The three-member commission was informed that the Ameer of TLP was in protective custody and he received the notice.

The case was heard by commission members Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi and Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch.

In last hearing on Thursday, a five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, issued another notice to the TLP chief and instructed the district election commissioner to ensure that the orders are obliged to as neither Khadim Rizvi nor his counsel appeared before the commission.