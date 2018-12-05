President Arif Alvi takes notice of ‘stateless’ baby girl

ISLAMABAD: At the intervention of the President Dr. Arif Alvi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Ministry of Interior is working to resolve the question of identity of a five months’ old baby girl, whose parents possess different nationalities.



The story of five months’ old “stateless” baby girl was published in “Khaleej Times” last month.

According to the newspaper, the father of the girl is a British national while mother is a Pakistani national and the baby herself was born in Abu Dhabi. Consequently her nationality became a question mark, hence the baby was unable to get a passport.

The father approached the Pakistani Embassy to get passport for her daughter as her mother is a citizen of Pakistan. However, the Embassy told him that only father of a child can apply for a passport according to Pakistani laws.

Taking notice of the story the President Dr. Arif Alvi instructed the Foreign Office to look into the matter in order to resolve the issue.