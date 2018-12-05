New JIT to probe Model Town tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab government to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Model Town incident.



A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case Wednesday.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri also appeared before the court and presented arguments.

He informed the court that according to PAT's records, more than 500 people were injured on that day. The initial JIT was constituted on police FIR and the Justice Baqir Najvi report was provided to the party after so many hurdles but now it looks that the jutice would be done, he said.

On this, the CJP remarked that he has said the proceedings of the case should be conducted on daily basis.

The provincial government supported the proposal of forming a new probe body to investigate the matter in a transparent manner. After this undertakin by the government the apex court wrapped up the case.

On Nov 19, a two-judge bench, while hearing a petition to form a new JIT in the Model Town case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry had decided to form a larger bench.

The petition was filed by Bisma Amjad, the daughter of a woman who was killed in the Model Town incident, at the Human Right Cell of the apex court.

The apex court had sent notices to 146 respondents, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pervez Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah.

Some 14 persons were killed and over 100 injured in a police action against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an ''anti-encroachment operation'' on June 17.