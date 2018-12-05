'Gunnah Tax' on cigarettes faces criticism over name

With its decision to impose taxes on cigarettes , the government has simultaneously drawn both commendations criticism.

While social media users commended the government for imposing the tax to discourage the smoking, they expressed their dislike for the name a minister proposed for the tax.

Addressing the Annual Public Health Conference, Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said “We are sending a sin tax bill in the National Assembly in which taxes would be imposed on cigarettes and tobacco products.”



An other user took the name in lighter vein and wrote ""I have been committing this #Gunnah for a very long time now, please add a phrase of forgiveness in the bill, will you?

Accumulated tax would be invested on the youth in terms of their human development as well as in education.

A journalist found the name weird and wrote and Twitter, "who gave the minister authority to deciding what is a sin".

A TV anchor said given the prevailing atmosphere in the country,proposing such a name could create problems.











