close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

'Gunnah Tax' on cigarettes faces criticism over name

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

With its decision to impose taxes on cigarettes , the government has simultaneously  drawn both commendations criticism.

While social media users commended the government for imposing the tax to discourage  the smoking,  they expressed  their dislike for the name a minister proposed for the tax.

Addressing the Annual Public Health Conference, Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said  “We are sending a sin tax bill in the National Assembly in which taxes would be imposed on cigarettes and tobacco products.”

He went on to add the accAn other user took the name in lighter vein and wrote ""I have been committing this #Gunnah for a very long time now, please add a phrase of forgiveness in the bill, will you?

Accumulated tax would be invested on the youth in terms of their human development as well as in education.

A journalist  found the name weird and wrote and Twitter, "who gave the minister authority to  deciding what is a sin".

Another user found it funny demanded Finance Minister Assad Umar, "I have been committing this #Gunnah for a very long time now, please add a phrase of forgiveness in the bill, will you?

A TV anchor  said given the prevailing atmosphere in the country,proposing such a name could create problems. 




Latest News

More From Pakistan