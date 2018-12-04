Missing Persons Commission disposed of 3492 cases: Justice (R) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission have disposed of 3,492 out of 5,608 cases upto November 30, 2018 due to personal efforts of its President Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Secretary Commission Farid Ahmed Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the disposal of such large number of cases was a great achievement as per the monthly progress report of cases of alleged enforced disappearances till Nov 30, 2018. A total of 5,507 cases were received upto October 31, 2018 to Missing Person Commission, Islamabad.

During November 2018, 111 more cases were received by the commission and now the total number of the cases was 5,608, he added.

It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of Nov 2018 disposed of 57 cases and now total balance of number of cases were 2116 upto Nov 30, 2018. The Commission has conducted 548 hearings; 319 hearings in Islamabad, 35 in Lahore and 194 in Karachi during November 2018.

The efforts of Mr. Javed Iqbal, President of the National Commission for Enforced Disappearances and other members have been appreciated as the commission has recovered 3492 missing persons upto Nov 30, 2018, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes.

As President of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members of the commission not only gave personal hearing to each family of missing persons but also tried their utmost for earliest recovery of missing persons.

The relatives of missing persons have also acknowledged the remarkable efforts of the President Missing Person Commission.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal President, Missing Person Commission have not been using government resources and also does not receive any salary while working as President of Commission.