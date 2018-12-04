Women empowerment not possible without economic independence: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said there could be no women empowerment without economic independence and giving them their due right to inheritance.



“By giving women their rightful share in inheritance according to the injunctions of Islam, we can make them economically independent and that will be vital step towards their empowerment,” he said while talking to a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women led by its chairperson Neelum Toru.

The delegation gave a detailed presentation on the mandate, activities and future plans of the Commission.

The delegation also briefed the president about their activities relating to research advocacy and training, burn prevention and rehabilitation, child marriage, bride price and various laws regarding protection of women against violence which are required to be passed.

The delegation also apprised the president about the financial difficulties of the Commission.

The president said the women parliamentarians had to play an important role in pushing ahead the legislation and resolving other issues being faced by the Commission.

He suggested the Commission to work in conformity with religious leaders and media.

The president urged upon the Commission to increase its outreach by using social media as well as its district committees.