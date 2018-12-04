TIP to be revived making it profitable entity: Omar Ayub

During the meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan highlighted the historical importance of Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) and decided to revive TIP on modern parameters making it a profitable entity.



The federal minister for power informed that due to sheer negligence and mismanagement the revenue of this profitable industry has decreased drastically causing massive unemployment.

Highlighting the importance of revival and revitalization plan, he informed that TIP can be used for local manufacturing of mobile phones, smart meters and other electronic equipments.

It would not only bring significant increase in the revenue but also uplift the standard of living of people, he added.

While Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, informed that several companies and investors have expressed keen interest to invest in TIP.

During the meeting the decision has been made to revive and revitalize Telephone Industry of Pakistan and concerned authorities have been directed to present viable proposals immediately and transform this Industry into a value added industry.