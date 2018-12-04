Media should project positive aspects of Pak-China relations: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING: Stressing on the role of media to further strengthen all-weather friendship between Islamabad and Beijing, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has called upon the media to highlight positive aspects of the relations of Pakistan and China to further promote people to people bonds.



“The media plays an important role these days and there is a need for the media houses to be more proactive in telling good stories for the benefit of two people,” he said while addressing as chief guest at an event ‘Cultural Echoes: Pakistan and China through the Prism of Classic Three Kingdoms’ held at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) here.

He observed that the Chinese television channels CCTV and CGTN were showing their programmes in Pakistan and said there should be a Pakistani TV channel in China to make the relations stronger.

A Chinese media team had just returned after making a documentary to highlight different positive aspects of Pakistan which would soon be screened in China, he added.

Ambassador Khalid said that translation of each other classics and important literary work contributed to enhancing better understanding not only between the students, teachers, academia, and intellectuals but also at the common level, adding, “We can better appreciate and complement each other.”

Expressing a need to work more on the cultural and educational corridor, he termed over 25,000 Pakistani students studying in China as true ambassadors of friendship between the two countries.

“They live here to learn about Chinese culture and language and in the process, they assimilate Chinese cultural practices also. They will continue to forge a partnership at people to people level,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid observed that there was a need to focus more on exchange films and television plays and more interaction between the literary and culture personalities between the two countries.

“We have now good linkage between different universities in China and we need more exchanges of people particularly literary and academics delegations”, he added.

On historic relations between the two countries, he pointed out that it was not just a trade interest which had brought the two nations together. The essential element was heart to heart bonds between people of two countries.

“We are not only neighbours and good partners but we have stood by each other and have supported each other at a very critical time of history,” he added.

In his lecture, Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO, Zahoor Ahmed who translated the Chinese Classic Three Kingdoms, threw light on literary work.

He pointed out that the novel had been translated into several languages of the world but not in Urdu despite the exemplary relations between the two countries.

He said the novel contained old stories but these were still valid and echoed in present age Chinese culture.

Keeping in view the ever-increasing relations between the two countries, this book would further strengthen bonds at people to people level, he added.

Sha Zukang, Chairman of China-Pakistan Friendship Association and former UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs in his comments said the Urdu translation of Chinese classic novel would further promote and cement the existing relations between the two countries.

It would provide a chance to common Pakistanis of a better understanding of China and its culture.

He said young people played a role of bridge and asked them to move forward the friendship.

Intekhab Alam, former Chief Editor of Cheen Baa Tasveer, Poet and Professor of Urdu remarked that cultural exchanges and translation of each other literature particularly books, films, and television plays was important to further promote relations.

He said that Zahoor Ahmed was an old friend of China who worked hard to introduce Chinese culture among Pakistanis.

Intekhab Alam said that publication of Urdu translation of Chinese classic novel was a big achievement.

He Mingxing, School of International Journalism and Communication, Beijing Foreign Study University appreciated the work of Zahoor Ahmed and said his efforts to introduce China, its history, culture, and people in Pakistan was a commendable achievement.

Dr. Yuan Yuhang, Lecturer of Urdu Department, Beijing Foreign Studies University said that Zahoor Ahmed completed translation with accuracy which deserved appreciation and applause.

She opined the cultural exchanges and understanding between the two countries were important to give a chance to common people to know more about Chinese history and philosophy.

Earlier, Zhou Yuan, Head of Urdu Department, School of Asian and African Studies, Beijing Foreign Studies welcomed the distinguished guests.

She informed that so far two batches of students had passed out from the Urdu department of the university and now they were working in different Chinese media outlets and also translating Chinese books and poetry into Urdu to promote friendship.