Shireen Mazari’s advice to Zalmay Khalilzad for Pakistan visit

SLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday told US Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad that he should bring a ‘less arrogant and hostile mindset’ when he comes to Pakistan.



The minister tweeted her advice for the visiting dignitary, who is in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on Afghan reconciliation process.

“This time perhaps you shd [should] bring a less arrogant and hostile mindset when you visit Islamabad!,” she said.

Khalilzad, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his 18-day tour, from Dec 2 to 20.

The US State Department’s press release stated: “Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans.”

The US special representative to Afghanistan will meet Afghan government officials and other parties to work on Afghan peace process.

In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the Afghan peace process.