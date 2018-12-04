Watch: Sheikh Rashid laughs off question about viral video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed laughed off a question about a video of him that recently went viral on the social media.
The footage showed two female supporters posing for selfies with him.
While answering a question during a press conference on Monday, he jokingly said: "I am in that stage of my life where no one should feel danger.
I am 70 year old now. People think of old days. But,this is a new Shiekh Rashid,".
