Watch: Sheikh Rashid laughs off question about viral video

Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed laughed off a question about a video of him that recently went viral on the social media.



The footage showed two female supporters posing for selfies with him.

While answering a question during a press conference on Monday, he jokingly said: "I am in that stage of my life where no one should feel danger.

I am 70 year old now. People think of old days. But,this is a new Shiekh Rashid,".



