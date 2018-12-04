close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Watch: Sheikh Rashid laughs off question about viral video

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed laughed off a question about a video of him that recently went viral on the social media.

The footage  showed two female supporters posing for selfies with him.

While answering a question during a press conference on Monday, he jokingly said: "I am in that stage of my life where no one should feel danger. 

I am 70 year old now. People think of old days. But,this is a new Shiekh Rashid,". 


