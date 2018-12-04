SC directs Azam Swati to submit reply by tonight in IGP transfer case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati to submit a written reply in case pertaining to the transfer of Inspector General Police, Islamabad, Jan Muhammad, by tonight.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo-motu case.

As the hearing of the case started, Ali Zafar counsel for the minister sought one-day time from the bench to submit reply in response to the Joint Investigation Team's ( JIT) report.

He pleaded that his client was abroad on an official tour and just reached back and he needed time to consult with him.

Subsequently, the bench directed the respondent to submit reply till tonight.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 5.