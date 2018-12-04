US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Pakistan as part of US efforts to seek Pakistan's assistance in putting an end to war in Afghanistan.

The US diplomat came to Islamabad via Afghanistan, according to Geo News.

The US envoy will meet Pakistan’s civil-military leadership during his stay in the country and exchange views on ways to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad last visited the region in November, where he met with members of the Afghan civil society and other government officials.



Khalilzad landed in Pakistan just a day after the Pakistan Foreign Office's statement that “President Trump in his letter to the prime minister has acknowledged that the war in Afghanistan had cost both US and Pakistan and in this regard he sought Pakistan’s support and facilitation.



Earlier, during interaction with TV anchor Prime Minister Imran Khan also mentioned the letter he received from President Trump.