KP CM announces to increase job quota for special persons to 4 per cent

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday announced to increase job quota for special persons from 2 per cent to 4 per cent besides clearing the Special People’s Act from the Provincial assembly soon.

“The special people deserve special focus and PTI government is taking practical initiatives to bring these people to the main-stream of the society”, he added.

Chief Minister expressed these views in a function marking the International Disabled Day at Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

He said that ever-since assuming power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the provincial government had been relentlessly working on its agenda of change, the focus of which is to introduce a culture of good governance in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that the special people, being a sensitive part of the society, will be given their rights.

Their look after was a collective responsibility for the society and responsible societies shoulder their shares of the burden, he remarked.

The enactment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013 through the Provincial Assembly was one major initiative of the government in this regard.

The RTI law besides promoting transparency and accountability in the function of government departments has also provideda fundamental right to the citizens as enshrined in article 19-A of the Constitution.

He said till now 12,526 citizens filed RTI requests with different public bodies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11,491 citizens received the desired information.

Mahmood Khan said special people were also a vital part of the society, the provincial government will now particularly focus on expanding the social safety net duly focusing on the disabled persons.

He told in line with the 100-day agenda, the Social Welfare department is given mandate to look after the interests of the disabled.

He said that he will also ask RTI Commission to arrange special awareness seminars for the disabled in all districts of the province so that they are able to know and receive their rights using the KP RTI law.

The CM said through an inclusive system, the disabled will get respect rather than charity and the true potential of the disabled will be trapped he asserted.

He said that Social Welfare department will introduce an MIS system, so that the government has a complete picture of the disabled living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will help the government in preparing realistic plan for the welfare of the disabled.

On the occasion the CM congratulated RTI Commission for organizing the event and giving a chance to him to be with special people on the International Day of person with disabilities.

He assured the disabled persons that provincial government will go all out to provide relief to them.

He further said the provincial government has recently taken a major initiative for preparing shelter houses for the poor and destitute in a few districts of the province.

This will be further extended on need basis, he added.