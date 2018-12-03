ECP reviews FAFEN report on General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday reviewed the report issued by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on findings and analysis of general elections observation 2018.

According to ECP, the commission has already decided to send this report to provincial and district election commissioners to address the issues pointed out in the report to manage them in coming local government elections and general elections 2023. It said the commission always appreciated such independent analysis and findings on elections, by giving importance to it while considering it as part of election process.