Disabled job quota: SC expresses dismay over non-submission of reports

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed annoyance over non-submission of required reports by all the four chief secretaries in a case pertaining to job quota for the disabled persons.



A two-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that as to why not a contempt of court notice should be issued to the chief secretaries for non-compliance of its orders.

During the course of proceedings, representatives of disabled persons, including Muhammad Bilal, Dr Qayoum Naz and Muhammad Saleem, federal secretary for education and four provincial chief secretaries appeared before the bench.

All the secretaries submitted their reports before the bench.

However, after examining the reports, Justice Azmat rejected them, observing that the reports were general in nature and did not contain the required information.

The petitioners pleaded that the authorities were showing non-serious attitude towards the matter.

Justice Azmat assured them of the protection of their fundamental rights.

Subsequently, the bench gave a week time to the chief secretaries for submission of the reports on the matter and adjourned the hearing till third week of December.