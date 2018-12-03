Engaged cousins killed for taking selfie together in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man and woman were murdered for taking a picture together in Karachi, it emerged on Monday.



According to the Police, the woman named Marina who is a college student from Qasba colony, met with her cousin and fiancé, Salman in Karachi and they clicked a selfie together.

Salman when went back to Swat, showed the selfie to his relatives and friends. The girl’s family took offense of this act.

Police said that Marina’s father shot Salman in Swat first and then he returned to Karachi on November 7, where he killed his daughter as well.

Marina’s father forced her to take poison on gun point and locked his daughter in her room.

On Nov 8, Marina was found dead in her room and she was buried the same day.

The girl’s mother took her brother’s help and registered a case in Pirabad police station after the incident.

Police took action on registered case and arrested Marina’s father and grandfather.

The deceased girl’s uncle Mohammad Zaib said that Marina’s father is threatening him and his sister, and they are in hiding to save their lives, through a video message.

Zaib has appealed to authorities for providing them protection.