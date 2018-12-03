PAF observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force arranged an august ceremony at Nur Khan Auditorium Air Headquarters to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).



Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) delivered the opening speech in which he highlighted our responsibilities to make society more inclusive for the persons with special needs.

Interacting with the special children and their parents, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan Air Force a compassionate organization for the persons with special needs.

“We all have gathered here for awareness regarding children with special needs.”

“The PAF has always focused on bringing the persons with special needs in the mainstream and make them a useful member of society.”

The students from PAF special school Islamabad sang the National Anthem and performed different skits on the stage. Wing Commander Najam, Senior Psychiatrist, PAF Hospital Islamabad gave a talk on how to deal with the needs of special children. Parents of special children also shared their experiences with the audience.

The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on 3 December around the world since 1992. This year, theme for the day has been “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”.

PAF as an endeavor to bring these children in the mainstream has established thirteen special schools in various cities of Pakistan, which are providing quality education to these children, using modern audio-visual teaching techniques along with parent counselling.