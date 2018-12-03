US special envoy to visit Pakistan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, said the State Department’s press release.



The US envoy will meet Pakistan’s civil-military leadership during his stay in the country and exchange views on ways to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his 18-day tour, from Dec 2 to 20.

The press release stated: “Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans.”

The US special representative to Afghanistan will meet Afghan government officials and other parties to work on Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad last visited the region in November, where he met with members of the Afghan civil society and other government officials.

The visit comes after US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the Afghan peace process.