In letter to PM Imran, Trump seeks negotiated settlement of Afghan war: FO

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump, in his letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has stated that his most important regional priority was achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war. In this regard, he has sought Pakistan's support and facilitation.



According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Monday, President Trump has also acknowledged that the war had cost both USA and Pakistan.

He has emphasized that Pakistan and USA should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership.

“Since Pakistan has always advocated a political settlement to end war in Afghanistan, US decision is welcomed,” it said.

Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility, the statement added.