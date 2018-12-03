Stolen car explodes in DHA, Karachi

KARACHI: A stolen car with a bomb installed inside exploded at a vacant plot in Khayaban-e-Mujahid area of Defence Housing Authority in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports by DIG South Karachi Javed Odho, the car was installed with a homemade vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) and had been stolen from Jamshed Quarters in the metropolis.

It was further revealed by him that 8-10 kg of the explosives were mixed with seven gas cylinders which resulted in the blast in conjunction with an igniting cord that was 6m long.

Moreover, he stated that the bomb had fortunately not blown up entirely while adding that the motive behind it could be to disperse panic in the area.

Seven cylinders for household use were recovered completely burnt, from the car by the police while it was also revealed that a bomb disposal squad was called for at the location who later cleared the area after assembling remnants of the vehicle for analysis.