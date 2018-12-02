Sindh celebrates Cultural Day

KARACHI: The Sindhi Cultural Day has been celebrated in Karachi and other parts of the province with traditional enthusiasm.



The day is annually celebrated in Sindh province on the first Sunday of December.

Wearing cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak people embraced this year’s theme ‘Ekta’ which means unity.

Several seminars and programmes were held to mark the occasion.

Netizens took to Twitter to voice support for the joyous occasion as #SindhiCulturalDay2018 was trending number one in Pakistan.



