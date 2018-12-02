close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2018

Sindh celebrates Cultural Day

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

KARACHI: The Sindhi Cultural Day has been celebrated in Karachi and other parts of the province with traditional enthusiasm.

The day is annually celebrated in Sindh province on the first Sunday of December.

Wearing cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak people embraced this year’s theme ‘Ekta’ which means unity.

Several seminars and programmes were held to mark the occasion.

Netizens took to Twitter to voice support for the joyous occasion as #SindhiCulturalDay2018 was trending number one in Pakistan.


