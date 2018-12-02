Video: Putin causes stir at G20 summit with impressive Russian limousine

Russian Limousine Aurus was part of President Vladimir Putin's motorcade during his visit to Argentine where he attended G20 summit.



Manufactured by by Russia's NAAMI institute, the ballistic-and-explosive protected limo caused a stir in Buenos Aires where two of the vehicles were sent ahead of Putin's visit.

While Local media called the limo a "real bunker on wheels", social media users in the South American country also seemed to be in awe of the vehicle.

"The brutal limousine in which the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is traveling," said one Twitter user.

To be no less than Trump, Vladimir Putin brought his own "Beast" to Buenos Aires. It's an armored limousine made in Russia, a real bunker on wheels. It is a mass that cost about 165 million euros and its manufacturing details are TOP SECRET," wrote Argentine's local broadcaster Todo Noticias.

According to Russian TV, the limo has already made its international debut in Finland this summer.

"“It is well made and it is very comfortable. It is a really good car. I like it. And it's not just me. Some of our Arab friends like it too and they’ve said they want to buy this car for themselves,” the Russian strongman was quoted as saying at the end of the G20 summit.



