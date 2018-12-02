Today in history: Benazir Bhutto takes oath as Muslim world's first female PM

Thirty years ago on this day, the Muslim world welcomed Benazir Bhutto as the first female head of state of a Muslim-majority country in 1988.

Daughter of the late Pakistan People’s Party leader, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari turned to Twitter to honor her mother on the day she was sworn in as prime minister, breaking a long ascendancy of male leaders in Muslim majority countries.

“30 years ago today #BenazirBhutto made history ,at 35 my mother took oath as the Muslim World’s first ,youngest & only female Prime Minister. She broke the glass ceiling. She was and continues be an inspiration around the world, especially in #Pakistan . #TodayInHistory,” she stated on Twitter.

Bhutto, a social democrat had taken up the position as the chief of PPP at the mere age of 29 and had democratically been elected as the world’s youngest prime minister on December 2, 1988.

The firm advocate of democracy had resumed office in 1993 till 1996.