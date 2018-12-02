President Arif Alvi urges Pakistanis to buy 'Made in Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD: Considering pressure on Pakistani rupee,I urge Pakistanis to buy 'Made in Pakistan'," said President Arif Alvi on Sunday, two days after Pakistani rupee plunged to record low against US dollar in the interbank market.

The president used his Twitter account to make the appeal to the people amid the economic crisis .

" In this time of crisis we must try to avoid luxury goods & avoidable imported purchases. If you put your mind to it there is a long list of daily use imported products. This is what we must do together, he said

The unit sank to 143 rupees against the dollar on Friday just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan´s government celebrated 100 days in office with a televised conference boasting of its achievements.

The State Bank of Pakistan has indirectly devalued the state-managed unit several times already as it tries to narrow a huge balance of payments deficit.

But traders are growing concerned that neither Khan nor his Finance Minister Asad Umar laid out a comprehensive plan to address the country´s economic woes more than a week after negotiations with the International Monetary Fund ended without a much-needed bailout agreement.