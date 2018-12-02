Sindhi Cultural Day being celebrated today

HYDERABAD: Sindhi Cultural Day is being celebrated across the province today (Sunday) with rallies being taken out in different cities and towns in Sindh.

Each year, Sindhis celebrate Sindhi Cultural Day worldwide on the first Sunday in the first week of December.

People are donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight centuries old rich culture of Sindh as they celebrate this year’s theme “Ekta” meaning unity. Several seminars and programmes have been organised in this regard.

Speaking to APP, Professor Lal Bux Jiskani said that culture of Sindh preaches unity and respect for all other cultures.

“The Sindhi culture aims to forge unity among all the people living in our country," he said.

Professor Jiskani continued, "Sindh is the land of Sufi saints such as Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Abdullah Shah Ashabi and others who are buried in this land of peace.”

“The message of all these Sufi saints was to forge unity, love, brotherhood and affection with each other and to denounce hatred,” he added.