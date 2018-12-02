Wife voices concern over Shehbaz Sharif's health

Tehmina Durrani on Saturday voiced concern over the health of her husband Shehbaz Sharif whose medical tests she said have showed some abnormal signs.

In a Twitter post she said she was disturbed by her recent visit to her husband who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption inquiry.

"As he (Shehbaz Sharif) is a cancer survivor, PET scans scans and blood tests were regularly conducted by his doctor in London" Tehmina Durrani said.

She asked as to why a board of doctors that was to be constituted to check the tests has still not been formed.






