Fauzia Kasuri announces to quit politics

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Fauzia Kasuri has announced to quit politics, saying ‘my journey in politics is over’.



Kasuri, who was the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had joined the PSP after ending her long association with Imran Khan's party, before general elections 2018.

Fauzia Kasuri took to Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday saying, “My journey in politics is over. However, I continue to pray for Pakistan and wish to do whatever little I can for helping out with various charities.”



