PM extends greetings on UAE National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended his greetings to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates as the country would celebrate its 47th National Day on Sunday (December 2).

In the letters to the UAE leadership by him, the prime minister said within short span of 47 years, the Emirates had become a model of development, prosperity and good governance which manifested the farsightedness and vision of the country’s leadership.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed brotherly ties with immense bilateral cooperation.

It was satisfactory that under the two leadership the bilateral relations had strengthened in all spheres turning them into strategic economic partnership.

The prime minister also conveyed good wishes from the government and people of Pakistan for the progress and prosperity of the Emirates and its people.