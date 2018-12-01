CM Punjab congratulates new PFUJ office bearers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday congratulated newly-elected president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) GM Jamali, Secretary General Rana Azeem and other office-bearers.

In his felicitation message, he hoped that newly elected PFUJ office-bearers would play a leading role in solving problems being faced by journalist community.

He said the new PFUJ leadership would come up to the expectations of journalists, who reposed confidence in them.

Buzdar said that journalists community has played vital role in promotion of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has strong belief in freedom of expression.