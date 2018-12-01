close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 1, 2018

AWP President Fanoos Gujjar passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18


PESHAWAR:  Awami Workers Party (AWP) President Fanoos Gujjar died of cardiac arrest in native town of Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to family sources, Fanoos died on his way to hospital after  he complained of chest pain. 

His nimaz-e-janaza will be offered in his native town of district Buner tomorrow.

Political workers and social activists are terming his death a big loss to progressive ideologyand politics from all aspects.


