AWP President Fanoos Gujjar passes away





PESHAWAR: Awami Workers Party (AWP) President Fanoos Gujjar died of cardiac arrest in native town of Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to family sources, Fanoos died on his way to hospital after he complained of chest pain.

His nimaz-e-janaza will be offered in his native town of district Buner tomorrow.



Political workers and social activists are terming his death a big loss to progressive ideologyand politics from all aspects.



