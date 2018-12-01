close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

PM speaks to business community in Lahore amid rupee’s plunge

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the business community in Lahore amid rupee’s plunge against the US dollar.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the prime minister said that clampdown on money laundering, attracting foreign investment and promoting ease of doing business are among the steps the government will take for improving economy.

“Various international companies have expressed interest in investment in Pakistan due to it being a huge market and improved conditions,” PM Khan said.

Speaking on money laundering, he said that a “grand crackdown” will be done on those involved and that a new legislation in this regard would also be introduced next week.

