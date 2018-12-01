Pakistan offers condolence over death of ex-US president H.W Bush

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday offered condolence over the death of former US President Geroge H.W Bush.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a Twitter post the former American president is remembered in Pakistan for his efforts to mobilize international community after 2005 earthquake.

"Grieved at passing away of President H.W. Bush. Share pain of family and American people," he said in a Twitter post, adding that Mr Bush was a statesman who led his country amid difficult global challenges.





HW Bush passed away aged 94, a confirmation from his family informed.



"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," he added.