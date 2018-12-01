PM reaffirms govt's commitment to resolve Kashmir Issue through dialogue





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed government’s commitment to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue as nuclear powers could not afford war.

Speaking to Indian journalists in the federal capital, PM Khan said that peace is the only way forward. He added: "It is my earnest desire and effort to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue as it will bring peace and prosperity to the entire region."



Lamenting the Indian government’s reaction to Pakistan’s initiatives for peace in the region, the prime minister said Pakistan wants peace in the region as it was the only way forward.

He said that the problems between Pakistan and India are not due to the public but exist between the governments, adding that efforts for negotiation will continue.

He said presently his government, state institutions, including the army, and political leadership were on the same page and there was consensus on efforts being made to reach peace with India but unfortunately the reaction from across the border had derailed the initiative.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is installing a fence at its border with Afghanistan to control infiltration of terrorists.

“Pakistan’s approach is positive but India will have to bring change in its mindset,” the prime minister said. “We have given an open invitation to India and it is now up to them how they respond.” The one-sided game, however, could not continue for a long time and the Indian side would have to come forward in that regard, he added.

Imran Khan said he cited the example of Germany and France in his speech at Kartarpur as both the countries had got benefitted from peace and normalization of ties.

“The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he added.

About the killing of Kashmiris by the Indian troops and gross human rights violations in the occupied valley, the prime minister said the Indian government should not treat the Kashmir issue merely as a territorial dispute rather a humanitarian one.

Responding to a questiona bout Afganistan, PM said that Pakistan-Afghan border was being fenced to stop infiltration of terrorists, adding it is not in Pakistan’s interest to have used its soil for terrorism outside the country.

