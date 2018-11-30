close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2018

Pak Army prepared to respond to any conventional threat on borders: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited formation of Sialkot Corps during its winter collective training exercise and witnessed the final phase of the operational exercise by an Infantry Division.

The Army Chief appreciated battle procedures and operational proficiency of the participants, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS General Bajwa said, “we cannot afford to ignore our preparations and readiness for conventional response despite our commitments in ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad. Our experience of sub conventional operations is an add on towards our combat worthiness.”

He said that a professional Army being well trained, equipped and practiced deters war.

General Bajwa said that he takes pride in leading an Army which by the grace of Allah Almighty has served the nation by successfully combating terrorism and is prepared to respond to any conventional threat on borders for defence of the motherland.

