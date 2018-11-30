Renowned Pashto poet Umar Daraz Marwat passes away

LAKKI MARWAT: Eminent Pashto poet Umar Daraz Marwat, after penning as many as 110 books, passed away Thursday night in Lakki Marwat.



He will be laid to rest at Takhti Khel in Lakki Marwat on Friday at 3 p.m.

In addition to being a celebrated regional poet, Marwat shouldered the responsibility of serving as the chief editor of the Pashto magazine Sheikh Badin. He was a prominent name amongst progressive Pashto intellectuals and was popularly known as the ‘Khitmatgar’ of Pashto literature.

Marwat was suffering from an abdominal illness which he was seeking treatment for at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. He underwent a diagnostic laparoscopy procedure at the hospital on Thursday.

The health department of the hospital had earlier stated that the renowned poet was provided with adequate care throughout his stay at the hospital.

“KTH maintains a high degree of profound confidentiality regarding patient’s clinical information as it is routine standard. But we reaffirm that he has been under through professional care. The details of his disease and prognosis are well explained to the patient and his relatives,” said the health department stating that information regarding Marwat’s ailment has been shared with close family members only.

While the tests had been carried out, doctors delayed surgery due to a worsening pulmonary condition he had developed.