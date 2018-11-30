Japanese Emperor 85th birthday celebrated in Karachi

KARACHI: The 85th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Akihito was celebrated with immense zeal in a grand reception held by the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura on Thursday.



This year’s reception saw attendance of around 500 guests, including renowned parliamentarians, government officials, prominent diplomats, academics, business and corporate executives, as well as media personnel.

On the occasion, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi Isomura, wished His Majesty the Emperor and the imperial family continued health and happiness and thanked Pakistan for strong bilateral ties that bind the two Asian countries together on cultural and economic activities. Isomura also extended an invitation to guests to visit his hometown, Osaka, which won the rights to host the 2025 World Expo recently.

The honorable gathering present at the occasion praised the Japanese government’s support in all related sectors of developmental growth within Pakistan through strong assistance and grant schemes.