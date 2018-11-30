WATCH: Woman teaches harasser a lesson on streets of Peshawar

Footage making rounds on social media of a woman chasing a harasser on the streets of Peshawar has stirred the discussion around the state’s responsibility of protecting its women.



In the circulating video, a veiled woman can be seen hitting a man who was reported to be harassing her along with another woman who was accompanying her.

The video shows the fuming woman chasing the alleged harasser as a crowd gathers around the two, intervening to pacify the situation.

After the video came afloat, the two women received massive acclaim online for their bravery and firm attitude in teaching harassers and cat-callers a lesson.

While the video has been widely shared online, the location is said to be an area in Peshawar, however unconfirmed. The original date of when the video was filmed, also remains unknown.