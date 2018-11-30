CJP Nisar reprimands GB minister over misbehaviour with airport staffer

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, while hearing a case pertaining to Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain’s misbehaviour with Islamabad airport arrival incharge, censured the minister and summoned Islamabad’s Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) on Friday.



Justice Nisar, who was heading a three-member bench of judges, reprimanded the GB minister and asked him, “Did you push the airport staff? Are you an educated person?”

The minister then admitted to pushing the airport official after he was furious over an unforeseen delay in his flight on November 16.

Justice Nisar then inquired, “Were you in your senses at the time? How did you interfere in official affairs?”

The CJP then remarked, “A poor man was mocked at the airport. We will call the Islamabad IGP and get a case registered against you,” he further told Hussain.

To this, Fida replied, “I did not push him owing to ill intentions. I pushed him, but there is a story behind it.”

Justice Nisar had, on November 16, took notice of the minister’s inappropriate behaviour with Islamabad airport’s arrival incharge over a flight delay owing to bad weather conditions.

Enraged over this, in a video, the GB minister was seen pushing the airport staffer so hard that he almost lost his balance and stumbled.