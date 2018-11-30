PTI govt saves country from bankruptcy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power had started taking initiatives and succeeded in saving the country from being bankrupt.



Talking to news channel, he said the present government had inherited economic challenges, but it faced the same head-on and took measures to improve the life of common man.

Citing the example of Malaysian leader Mahatir Muhammad, who had made his country an economic power, he said like him (Mahatir), Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

The PTI government since inception had been taking steps for the people's welfare.

To a question, he said the relationship between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi was not important but the ties among the countries held significance in the comity of nations. India had become isolated internationally due to its policies, he added.

Commenting on the visit of Narendra Modi to Raiwand, the minister said the Indian leader had come to Pakistan only to meet Nawaz Sharif. The visit was not aimed at promoting Pak-India relations, he added.

To another question, he said opening of Kartarpur corridor was made under a strategic review.

Likewise, Pakistan had improved its ties with Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and Afghanistan under the same review, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to give a message of austerity to the nation, which would also help streamline the system.

To another query, the minister said the PTI government had taken the relationship with China forward.