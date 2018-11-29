Social media erupts with memes mocking PTI govt 100 days ad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is being trolled on social media over its advertisement in the major newspapers to mark its 100 days in power.
The social media erupted with memes mocking the PTI government’s advertisement which only reads “Hum Masroof Thy—We Were Busy.”
Although the advertisement was further elaborated on the next page, however, the Twitteritis trolled the government.
Some social media users said this money could be used for better maybe you would have given it to dam fund.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is being trolled on social media over its advertisement in the major newspapers to mark its 100 days in power.
The social media erupted with memes mocking the PTI government’s advertisement which only reads “Hum Masroof Thy—We Were Busy.”
Although the advertisement was further elaborated on the next page, however, the Twitteritis trolled the government.
Some social media users said this money could be used for better maybe you would have given it to dam fund.