PM Imran gives credit of 100 days' success to Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid accolades to his wife Bushra Imran for keeping up with his tough schedule as he began his speech in a ceremony venerating PTI's 100 days in office here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience at the Jinnah Convention Centre, PM Khan thanked Bushra Bibi for her support and upholding the domestic activities while he remained consumed with his duties to the state.

He further stated that the first lady has to remind him that he is the prime minister and holds the authority to take action against atrocities happening all around.

Furthermore, the premier expressed his gratitude to the first lady, adding that the credit of the 100 days’ success should go to Bushra Bibi.

Following the tribute paid to her, PM Khan garnered approval from numerous social media users as well.



