close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2018

PM Imran gives credit of 100 days' success to Bushra Bibi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid accolades to his wife Bushra Imran for keeping up with his tough schedule as he began his speech in a ceremony venerating  PTI's 100 days in office here on Thursday.

Addressing the audience at the Jinnah Convention Centre, PM Khan thanked Bushra Bibi for her support and upholding the domestic activities while he remained consumed with his duties to the state.

He further stated that the first lady  has to remind him that he is the prime minister and holds the authority to take action against atrocities happening all around.

Furthermore, the premier expressed his gratitude to the first lady, adding that the credit of the 100 days’ success should go to Bushra Bibi.

Following the tribute paid to her, PM Khan garnered approval from numerous social media users as well.


Latest News

More From Pakistan