CJ asks Azam Swati to satisfy court under article 62(1)(f)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought explanation from federal minister Azam Swati under article 62 (1))(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous)

According to Geo News, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who heard the case pertaining to transfer of Islamabad Police IG, remarked that Azam Swati exceeded his authority, adding that the minister should satisfy the court under article 62 (1) (f).

Swati's lawyer Ali Zafar told the court that he has not received the copy of the Joint Investigation Team's report that was submitted in the court.

The Chief Justice then told him that the JIT has stated in its report that Azam Swati exceeded his authority and he was given special treatment.

When The counsel for Swati told the court that his client was out of the country, the chief justice said everybody is equal before the court.

The CJ remarked that the question arises whether such a common man can continue to be a minister, Geo News reported.

"We will have to look at article 62 ((1) (f) too," he said and directed the lawyer to ask his client to satisfy the court under article 62 (1) (f)," the TV channel quoted the chief justice as saying.

The lawyer told the court that he would be able to submit his reply after a week since his client is returning to the country on December 3.

The family with which Azam Swati was involved in a dispute was also present in the supreme Court.

The CJ asked them as to how they they reconcile with the minister when the court has taken up the case in order to uphold their dignity.

JIT report

According to Geo News, the report has stated that police officers who probed the matter deliberately showed irresponsibility.

It said the police colluded with Swati's family and did not hold fair inquiry.