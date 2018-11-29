Pakistan Air Force to put up aerobatic display in Karachi today

KARACHI: Organized under the aegis of Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), IDEAS 2018 is in its third day of exhibition today (Thursday).



According to reports, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will put up a display of aerobatics at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View in Karachi.

JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter aircraft, Sherdil aerobatics team will present a scintillating aerial display.

In this regard, a traffic plan has been issued to advise citizens on routes of commute.

According to the Sindh Police, the road from Sea View till Salt and Pepper Village restaurant will be closed for any incoming or outgoing traffic.

Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Firdousi and shopping mall will be diverted towards Khayaban-e-Shamsheer and 26th street.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Khayaban-e-Mujahid and Bahria is also prohibited to flow from Khayaban-e-Rahat to Sea View road, as per traffic plan issued by the Sindh Police.

The IDEAS 2018, one of the most prestigious, biennially held events in the country kicked off at Karachi’s Expo Centre on Tuesday and will be concluded tomorrow.