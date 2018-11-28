Sidhu says opening of Kartarpur by PM Imran Khan will be written in golden words in history

Islamabad: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has thanked his friend Prime Minister Imran Kan from the entire Sikh Community over Kartarpur corridor.



According to Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, "Sidhu thanked his friend PM Khan for doing what couldn’t be done in 71 years."

Sidhu also expressed heartfelt gratitude and thanks of entire Sikh community to Pakistan, the spokesman added.

Also, speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, Indian Punjab Minister for Tourism and Culture Sidhu said religion should never be seen through the prism of terrorism and politics.

He added "we need to revise the thinking about peace. The bloodshed and violence should be stopped for the sake of peace as war is not solution to any problem," Radio Pakistan reported.

Sidhu said this corridor will connect the hearts of people, adding that the opening of corridor by Imran Khan will be written in golden words in history.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said the governments of Pakistan and India are equally appreciable for facilitating to realize the dreams of over 120 million Sikhs around the world.

Sidhu expressed good wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanked his efforts for opening the highly religious place of Sikhism.