President Alvi appreciates Qatar’s decision to hire 100, 000 Pakistani workers

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed deep appreciation for the Emir of Qatar’s decision to import 100,000 workers from Pakistan.



He was talking to Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Member of the Ruling Family of the State of Qatar, who called on him here this morning.

Sheikh is on a visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Chairman Senate.

The president warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary.

He expressed satisfaction on the steady growth of bilateral relations, particularly increasing volume of Pakistan’s export to Qatar following the linking of Karachi Port with Hamad Port.

Noting the contribution of Pakistani manpower in the progress and development of Qatar, he offered the services of skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled Pakistani workers to meet the requirements of Qatari job market.

He appreciated Qatar’s decision to choose Pakistan for setting up Qatari visa centers, to streamline the recruitment process and assured Qatari dignitary of Pakistan’s full cooperation in the matter.

Underscoring the importance of leadership level contacts between the two countries, the President looked forward to the next session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha early next year. He extended an invitation to Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Pakistan.

Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani thanked the President for accepting his call. Expressing deep association and affection for Pakistan and its people, the Qatari dignitary informed that Qatar was now importing 140,000 workers from Pakistan.

Referring to Port Qasim Coal fire power plant, he observed that the $1.5 billion project was the first joint venture in CPEC between Power China and Al Mirqab.

He expressed the confident that the Gwadar port will emerge as a major regional port within 15-20 years.

The President conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the health and happiness of the Emir and lasting peace, progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Qatar.

Chairman Senate Mr. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Senator Ahmed Khan were also present.