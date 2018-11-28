Will Smith happy on rebuilding relationship with eldest son Trey

Hollywood actor Will Smith shared an emotional video talking about spending time and rebuilding his relationship with his eldest son Trey on Tuesday.



Will posted the video on his social media account with the caption, “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!”

In the video the 50 years old actor gets teary when he talks about his now strong bond with his son.

He started with saying, “So I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1. I brought my son Trey. We been hanging and usually I take my kids separately on stuff just so they have their individual daddy time,”

“So we been doing this, me and him hanging out at the F1. And he just hit me with, 'You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad.' He paused and he said, 'I'm pretty sure you're my best friend.’” the father of three added.

After this Will got emotional and took a breath then continued to say, "I was like, 'Whoo. Yeah, man. Probably. Probably."

Smith married Sheree Zampino, in 1992 and they divorced in 1995. Despite the split, Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith has remained friendly with Zampino.



