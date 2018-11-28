close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

DG ISPR slams Indian media over propaganda

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military has slammed section of Indian media for launching a negative propaganda against Pakistan during the ground breaking ceremony Kartarpur corridor.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, "Indian media taking a myopic view is selectively showing Mr. Gopal Chawla meeting COAS."

He said, "Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met all guests at the venue irrespective of identity."

The spokesman said, "A peace initiative should not be subjected to propaganda."


