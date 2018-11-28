COAS Gen. Bajwa terms Kartarpur corridor 'a step towards peace'

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Kartarpur Corridor is a step towards peace which our region needs.



Attending the Kartarpura Corridor ground-breaking ceremony, the Army Chief said “It’s a step towards peace which our region needs. Barbed wire at borders is measure by a sovereign state to check/deny illegal crossings."

"Corridors and Gates are for legal peaceful visitors. So is the case for all our neighbors”, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing quoted General Bajwa as saying.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking of the four kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor.

He said Pakistan would provide facilities to the Sikh pilgrims."The next year you come here, you will find every kind of facilities," he said.



Khan lauded Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he was impressed by former cricketer's command of the Sufiana Kalam.

Imran Khan described the situation between India and Pakistan with a verse of Munir Niazi that goes "Kuch Sher de log vi Zalam san, Kuj Sanu marran da shoq vi Si".

He said both the countries cannot move forward without breaking the chains of past.

Khan cited examples of France and Germany who fought many wars. "If France and Germany can move forward, why can't we?"

He said all the political parties, government and the army in Pakistan were on same page.



