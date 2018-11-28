close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

Justice Athar Minallah sworn in as IHC Chief Justice

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD:   Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday took oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.

President Arif Alvi administered oath at a ceremony  at the President House .

 Athar Minallah becomes the chief justice following the retirement of  Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi   on Tuesday. 

 Justice Minallah was notified as the next chief justice of the high court  on November 14, 

His name was recommended by a judicial commission, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

