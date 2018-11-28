Justice Athar Minallah sworn in as IHC Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday took oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.

President Arif Alvi administered oath at a ceremony at the President House .

Athar Minallah becomes the chief justice following the retirement of Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi on Tuesday.

Justice Minallah was notified as the next chief justice of the high court on November 14,

His name was recommended by a judicial commission, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.