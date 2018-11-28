Fact Check: Man clad in police uniform in viral video is stage artist

LAHORE: A stage actor, who was earlier reported as a cop, has come forward to explain that he has nothing to do with Punjab police.



As per details, Shahzad had donned the police uniform to dance with an actress on a Bollywood hit. The video had gone viral on internet and led to reports claiming that the policeman has been "suspended" for dancing with woman.

"I am not a police officer, and we were just rehearsing," the stage artist told a private media outlet.

Earlier he was mistakenly associated with Punjab police due to his resemblance with the cop who had been actually suspended for posting a video in which Arshad can be seen depicting a Bollywood actor while delivering a dialogue.

“Do waqt ki roti kamata hoon, panch waqt ki namaaz padhta hoon … isse zyada meri zaroorat nahi, aur mujhe khareedne ki teri aukaat nahi,”

Speaking to news channel, Arshad said that he did not upload the video on the social media. “The video was shared on social media by my nephew,” the suspended officer said in his explanation.